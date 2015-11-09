Russian plane crash: What Sharm el-Sheikh holidaymakers need to know

Image copyright EPA

The latest advice for British holidaymakers at - or about to travel to - Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh resort after the UK suspended air links over security concerns.

Is it safe to fly to or from Sharm el-Sheikh?

The British government halted UK flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh on 4 November after intelligence suggested a plane crash in Sinai four days earlier could have been caused by a bomb on board the aircraft. Officials have been working with the Egyptian authorities and air carriers to boost security at the airport and Britons began returning home on flights on Friday. Only hand luggage will be allowed on flights, with hold baggage being transported later by the government.

Flights from the UK to Sharm el-Sheikh remain suspended and the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel by air to or from the airport.



How long will flights be disrupted?

Prime Minister David Cameron has warned it would take some time to get everyone home. Flights to bring holidaymakers back to the UK resumed on Friday although the tight security restrictions are limiting the number of services, meaning many passengers are being forced to extend their trip.

All airlines have delayed the resumption of flights from the UK to Sharm el-Sheikh until the end of November amid the ongoing security concerns.

What is the latest news from the airlines and travel companies?

Thomas Cook has now cancelled its flight and holiday programme to Sharm el-Sheikh up to and including 25 November but has made arrangements to bring British passengers back home

Thomson Airways along with First Choice, cancelled all outbound flights to Sharm el-Sheikh up to and including 25 November but has made arrangements to bring British passengers back home

British Airways has resumed its flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to bring passengers back to the UK but has cancelled services to the region. BA says flights to the airport beyond 23 November are "under review"

Easyjet says it is working to bring customers home and is covering their accommodation costs. All outbound flights to Sharm el-Sheikh are suspended up to and including 25 November

Monarch has scheduled flights to bring passengers back to the UK but has cancelled all services to Sharm el-Sheikh up to and including 25 November saying "we recognise this is a very frustrating situation and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing our customers"

Is it safe to remain in Sharm el-Sheikh?

The advice is to try to remain calm as the threat level has not been raised in the resort - only air travel is affected.

You should get in touch with your tour operator, travel agent or airline about travel arrangements.

British Consulate staff are also being sent to the airport and resort to help.

You may want to call your travel insurer to check they will still provide you with cover while you are there.

But the Association of British Travel Agents (Abta) advises that most insurers will continue to provide cover for holidaymakers who are waiting to get home.

The Foreign Office says security is being increased in the Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada resort areas, at the international airports and at checkpoints near towns and many other areas.

Who will cover the cost of extra nights in hotels at the Red Sea resort?

Tour operators should meet extra accommodation costs for people on a package holiday.

Should I try to book a flight out of Sharm el-Sheikh on another route?

The Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel by air to or from Sharm el-Sheikh airport.

Anyone who ignores this advice may invalidate their travel insurance.

What if I'm an independent traveller?

If you're not on a package holiday you should contact your travel insurance provider to check you are covered.

What do I do if I have a flight booked to Sharm el-Sheikh?

Those with holidays booked within the next 48 hours are advised to contact their travel company to discuss their options, says Abta.

"If you have booked a package you will be entitled to a refund or alternative holiday," it said.

But, a word of warning - travellers may have to pay the difference in price if going on an alternative trip.

What if I have a future booking?

If you are due to fly to or from Sharm el-Sheik in future, you should check with your travel company nearer to the time of your departure to find out what your options are, as there will probably be a review of the current advice.

Different firms are likely to have different policies.

What about the rest of Egypt?

Abta says the latest change in advice applies only to air travel to and from Sharm el-Sheikh.

Previous travel restrictions for other areas may still apply, and you should check before travelling.