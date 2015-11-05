Drug seizures fall to lowest level in 10 years

Image copyright Thinkstock

Drug seizures in England and Wales have fallen to the lowest number in a decade, Home Office figures have shown.

Police and UK Border Force officials made 167,000 seizures in 2014-15 - a fall of 14% over the previous year and the largest drop since 2006-07.

There was, however, a substantial rise in the amount of heroin confiscated by authorities.

Policing minister Mike Penning said there were "promising signs" that drug laws and policies were working.

Officials carried out 29,705 seizures of class A drugs in 2014-15. Cocaine was the most common type found, with authorities confiscating 3,387kg in more than 15,000 seizure operations.

In April cocaine with an estimated street value of £500m was recovered from a North Sea tug, in the biggest single class A drug seizure in the UK.

In the same period, 1,113kg of heroin was confiscated by police - up from 647kg in 2013-14: a rise of 72%.

The latest figures show class B drugs accounted for most of the seizures - 132,253 in total - the majority being herbal cannabis.

More than 360,000 cannabis plants were confiscated in 11,612 operations, along with 15,000kg of the prepared drug.

Total seizures of anabolic steroids were also up significantly. This was due to a number of very large seizures made by the Border Force.

The City of London Police had the highest number of confiscations per million people, while outside the capital the highest number was by Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales. Lincolnshire Police recorded the lowest number.

Mr Penning said: "Seizures are just one part of a complex picture in our fight against drugs. Our strategy is clear - we must prevent drug use in our communities, help those who are dependent to recover and ensure law enforcement agencies stop the supply of drugs and the organised crime associated with it.

"There are promising signs our approach is working - with a downward trend in drug use over the last decade and more people recovering from dependency now than in 2009-10."

But Harry Shapiro, a drug information analyst, said the statistics were not a reliable indicator of the general impact of drug policies.

He said: "One year's large seizures can distort the picture and overall, seizure figures often tell us more about enforcement activity than the actual amount of drugs available on the streets."

Mr Shapiro, who worked with former drugs charity DrugScope, added: "A good example of how it is difficult to do a simple read across from seizures to the drug situation is the fact that heroin use is falling and the number of seizures went down, yet the amount of heroin seized showed a significant rise."