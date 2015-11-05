Neil Fox exploited fame to abuse fans, court told

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Fox arrived at court with his wife Vicky

DJ Neil Fox exploited his fame to sexually abuse fans as young as 15 as well as colleagues, a court has heard.

The 54-year-old is accused of sexually abusing three girls aged under 16 between 1988 and 1996.

He is also facing another four charges of indecent assault relating to females aged over 16. He denies all charges.

Prosecutor John Price QC told Westminster Magistrates' Court Mr Fox had "exploited the privilege conferred upon him by his fame".

Mr Fox, who uses the nicknames Dr Fox and Foxy became well known for presenting the chart show on Capital Radio, and was a judge on the ITV show Pop Idol between 2001 and 2003 alongside Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Nicki Chapman.

Trial begins

One of the complainants says she was 14 when Mr Fox took her to an underground car park at Capital Radio in Euston in July 1988 and kissed her. In a separate incident later that month, she claims he took her - then age 15 - on a tour of the building's record library where he indecently assaulted her.

Mr Price said the alleged teenage victim was a fan of Mr Fox, and at the time was happy to be alone with him and visited his flat where "intimacy would occur between them".

Other women allege that at public events the radio presenter kissed them forcefully.

The prosecution also alleges Mr Fox would impose himself on female co-workers under the guise of "office banter" which the prosecution defined as "sexual intimidation".

He was first arrested in September last year, then again in December and March.

'So uncomfortable'

The court heard evidence from a woman who alleges she was 15 when Mr Fox kissed her and slid his hand up her skirt after she asked for his autograph at a motor show in Bromley, south east London, in July 1991.

When asked why she did not confront him, the woman replied: "Because it happened so quickly and because I was a young girl and although I knew it was wrong, I didn't necessarily have the confidence to challenge him at the time and he was an older man - he was a famous man."

The complainant said she told her mother about the attack as soon as she got home that day, and some years later she also told her partner.

"It was wrong. It made me so, so uncomfortable. I felt like I had done something naughty."

She said she finally told the police about the incident after hearing of Mr Fox's arrest last year.

He is on trial accused of 10 sexual offences against six victims. The alleged offences took place between 1988 and last year.