Sharm el-Sheikh security: Your views

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Travel representatives help tourists outside Harmel-Sheikh airport

All UK flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh have been grounded after the government said intelligence suggested a plane crash in Sinai on Saturday could have been caused by a bomb on board the aircraft.

British holidaymakers who are stranded in the resort, and those due to travel to the area, have been sharing their experiences with the BBC.

Here is a selection of what some said:

Kate Dodd from Didsbury in Manchester was on board her plane when all passengers were told they were being taken to a resort overnight.

"We were on board the cancelled Thomson flight to Manchester yesterday evening. There was very little information about what is going on and communication from Thomson hasn't been great.

"I only found out what was going on by calling my parents in Cheshire from the plane. Thomson did well in organising things once we were off the plane.

"We have all been put up in nice accommodation now. I'm travelling with a four-month-old and a five year-old so things are a bit stressful."

Image copyright Paul Modley/PA Image caption Paul Modley, with his friend Kerry Beale and partner Tom Griffith, is due to fly back to the UK on Saturday

British tourist Paul Modley is stranded with two friends in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The 49-year-old from west London has been to the region seven times in the last nine years and said he worries about the future for the local population.

"We understand why the government has done it, but I am really worried for the Egyptian people because - particularly in the Red Sea resorts - they are so dependent on tourism.

"The staff at the hotel are putting on a very positive face. I do not think they fully appreciate it right now but if this carries on for some time they will start to see the impact," he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leon Chlon is stuck in Sharm el-Sheikh after his flight was cancelled

Leon Chlon from Cambridge was due to fly to Gatwick on Thursday afternoon but is still stuck in Sharm el-Sheikh after his flight was cancelled.

He said: "There is general confusion and a bit of panic in my hotel, as there are many Russian tourists staying here. There's a lot of tension."

Image caption Sarah Cotterill is another British tourist who remains in Sharm el-Sheikh

Sarah Cotterill from Portsmouth remains in Sharm el-Sheikh after flight suspensions were announced on Wednesday, just as she was boarding an Easyjet plane to the UK.

She told the BBC: "After spending about three hours at the airport we were bussed back to our hotel, and that's where we are at the moment.

"At the airport we had practically no information, and there were a few members of the Egyptian staff at the airport trying to tell us what they knew, but that was practically nothing.

"Just as we were leaving, some embassy staff turned up and they travelled with us to the hotel."

Joanna Newman, 40, was due to fly to Sharm el-Sheikh with her husband Andy on Thursday morning. They have been travelling there for 15 years.

She said: "We have been told not to go to the airport and are just waiting to see what we are told about our flight. We didn't know whether to go home to Norfolk or book another night in the hotel.

"We have never had any concerns over security in Sharm el-Sheikh, and they seem to be doing more checks than ever now. If anything, security seems to have gone up a notch in recent years."

Image copyright EPA Image caption UK flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh have been grounded

Peter and Yvonne Tuffy are in Edinburgh and are due to fly to Sharm el-Sheikh on 21 November.

Mr Tuffy said: "We are due to fly out for eight days with Thomson on the 21st November. I contacted the travel rep in Edinburgh on Monday and was told I could change the flights for £50.

"They phoned back to say the information was wrong, we couldn't change our holiday. As part of their 28 days policy, changing holiday would be a 90% charge. By Saturday it will be 100%.

"Unfortunately, it seems in our case, they say we are too close to our flying date to change it even though people are being brought home immediately.

"I thought this would count as extenuating circumstances. It's strange to hold onto booking conditions when the situation looks pretty bad."