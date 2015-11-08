Remembrance Sunday: British armed forces 2015 roll of honour

With or without major British involvement in wars, the armed forces continually put their lives at risk. The deaths of five servicemen this year are a reminder of the sacrifices involved in serving one's country.

Flight Lieutenant Geraint Roberts

Image copyright MOD

An RAF airman from from Rhyl, in north Wales, Flt Lt Geraint Roberts, was one of two British airmen killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in October.

The 44-year-old father-of-two died when the Puma Mk2 aircraft in which he was travelling came down in Kabul. The MoD said the crash was "an accident and not the result of insurgent activity".

Flt Lt Roberts joined the RAF in 1988 as an air traffic controller before going on to become Crewman Leader for 230 Squadron at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire. He had served in Bosnia, the Falkland Islands and Iraq.

He took great pride in his work "constantly pushing the rest of us and never accepting mediocrity" his friend and colleague Flt Lt Kevin Hare said.

His commanding officer, Wing Cdr Toby Sawbridge, paid tribute to "a loving husband and father" and "extremely experienced, loyal and dedicated" airman.

Flight Lieutenant Alan Scott

Image copyright MOD

Flt Lt Alan Scott, 32, from London, was the other RAF airman killed in the Kabul helicopter crash in October.

He studied at Loughborough University before enlisting in the RAF as a pilot in 2006. After graduating from RAF Benson, he was posted to the operational flights of 33 Squadron.

Flt Lt Scott, known as Scotty, was undertaking his first operational tour before he progressed to qualification as a tactics instructor.

The day after his death, his wife said: "My heart is broken at the fact that such a vivacious, young and amazing person can be taken so cruelly and suddenly."

His commanding officer, Wing Cdr Mark Biggadike, paid tribute to a "dependable, intelligent, highly professional and diligent officer and pilot".

Lance Corporal Michael Francis Campbell

Image copyright PA

Although Britain ended Afghanistan combat operations just over a year ago, the death of L/Cpl Michael Francis Campbell shows the lasting impact war can have.

The British soldier, of Colwyn Bay, north Wales, died in hospital in July from wounds sustained in 2012. He was the 454th UK service person to die as a result of the Afghanistan mission.

Colleagues described the 32-year-old as an "outstanding soldier" who was "courageous" and "determined".

L/Cpl Campbell was shot in the hip while on patrol with 3rd Battalion, The Royal Welsh, crossing a road in Helmand in April 2012, having been confronted by "accurate, heavy and sustained enemy fire", the MoD said.

Members of his convoy returned fire, with L/Cpl Campbell engaging the enemy firing position.

"Despite being wounded, L/Cpl Campbell continued to suppress the enemy, drawing fire on to himself so that the remainder of the multiple could cross an open and exposed area to get into better cover," the MoD added.

Private Jamie Lee Sawyer

Image copyright MOD

As a Royal Logistic Corps Chef for the 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment Battlegroup, Pte Jamie Lee Sawyer died while deployed on a United Nations peacekeeping tour in Cyprus in March.

The 20-year-old, known as Jay, was conducting Adventure Training in the Mediterranean Sea. He was involved in a canoeing accident.

During his time with the battalion he conducted several training exercises in the UK before being deployed to Cyprus on the six-month United Nations tour.

"We will miss his sense of humour and his outlook on life," his mother Tracy said. "Dedicated to the Army, he died doing what he loved and we will all miss him very much."

Lt Col Shove Gilby said: "Diligent, hard-working and with a constant smile, he was truly committed to his comrades and a career in the Army."

Able Seaman Charles George Warrender

Image copyright Family handout

Royal Navy sailor Charles Warrender, from North Thoresby, Lincolnshire, was found dead in Seychelles capital Victoria in May.

He was serving on Portsmouth-based ship HMS Richmond as part of Operation Kipion in the Indian Ocean.

"Charlie was a charismatic and loving young man, who made everyone who met him smile," Mr Warrender's family said, following news of his death.

"He was extremely proud to serve in the Royal Navy and was thoroughly enjoying travelling the world, progressing his career as a Marine Engineer."

The Royal Navy said they were unable to comment because of an ongoing inquest into his death.