DJ Neil Fox 'forcibly kissed 15-year-old girl'

Image copyright PA Image caption Neil Fox denies eight counts of indecent assault and two of sexual assault

DJ Neil Fox forcibly kissed a 15-year-old girl at a Capital Radio roadshow, a court has heard.

He allegedly pulled her towards him and forced his tongue into her mouth during the event at Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey in 1996.

The woman told Westminster Magistrates' Court that at the time she had never been kissed before.

Mr Fox, 54, from south-west London, denies eight indecent assaults and two sexual assaults between 1988 and 2014.

'Really upset'

The woman told the court she had gone to the roadshow as a fan of the radio station.

She said that when the event ended Mr Fox, also known as Dr Fox or Foxy, went to a barrier to pose for photographs and kissed some women on the cheek.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Fox held an event at Chessington World of Adventures in Surry in 1996, the court heard

The woman continued: "I said 'Hi Dr Fox', or 'Hi Foxy, can I have a kiss?'."

"He put his arm around my back to sort of push me forward a bit and then put his lips up against my lips and forced my mouth open, and then put his tongue in my mouth for several seconds," she said.

"I was in shock as it was happening. I remember just sort of trying to pull my head back... he had my back; it was quite forceful."

She added: "I was really upset by it. I was quite confused because he walked off quite briskly. I felt I had done something wrong."

'Phoned police'

The court also heard from a former colleague of Mr Fox who alleges he indecently assaulted her four times at the Capital FM radio studios in London's Leicester Square.

She said her encounters with Mr Fox took place in 2003, and she went to police in January 2014 after reading newspaper reports about the sexual offences trial of former BBC Radio 1 presenter Dave Lee Travis.

"I just remember reading about the woman in the studio - he had grabbed her breasts, and I just - I don't know what came over me, but I got off the Tube and the second I got signal I phoned the police," she said.

Mr Fox is alleged to have sexually abused three girls aged under 16 between 1988 and 1996.

Three women allege Mr Fox assaulted them while they were working with him between 2003 and 2014.

The trial continues.