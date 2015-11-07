National Lottery live Lotto draw hit by technical problem

The live TV Lotto draw did not go ahead as planned on Saturday evening because of a "technical issue" with the draw machine.

A spokeswoman for National Lottery operator Camelot said the drawmaster had signalled that it meant the draw could not proceed.

The triple-rollover £13.1m jackpot draw took place within an hour in the presence of an independent adjudicator.

The winning numbers were 02, 03, 34, 43, 49, 50. The bonus ball was 38.

Early results indicate no-one won the jackpot, which means Wednesday's rollover jackpot will be an estimated £15.6m.