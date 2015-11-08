Remembrance Sunday marked across UK

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wreaths were laid in memory of the fallen at the Cenotaph

The Queen has led tributes to the UK's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in central London.

Thousands gathered at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall for a two-minute silence to honour those killed in World Wars One and Two and later conflicts.

The monarch, Prime Minister David Cameron and the other main political party leaders all laid wreaths.

Events have also taken place around the UK, including in Edinburgh, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath.

This year's service at the Cenotaph was shorter than in previous years, in an effort to reduce the amount of time war veterans are made to stand.

However, plans to make political leaders lay wreaths together in order to save time were dropped after some politicians argued they were being overlooked.

The Queen was joined by royals including the Duke of York, Prince William and Prince Harry at the wreath-laying ceremony.

Mr Cameron was the first politician to step forward, followed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Previous prime ministers John Major, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair also paid their respects, along with religious ministers, military leaders and dignitaries from around the Commonwealth.

At the scene

BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt

In the crowd, a young girl dressed in red applauded.

By the Cenotaph, a veteran in a wheelchair wearing medals and with a blanket, saluted.

They were just two of the many participants who had gathered before a structure which was meant to have been temporary when it was first constructed in 1919.

The wood and plaster of the original has been replaced by this permanent Portland stone memorial.

It's where monarchs have come, each year, to lead the nation's tribute to those who paid the ultimate price for the UK's involvement in conflicts from World War One to Afghanistan.

The ceremony, which has changed little down the decades, was slightly shorter.

This was in recognition of the advancing ages of the Queen, Prince Philip and many of the veterans.

Together, they had an opportunity to reflect, to remember, and to be reminded of the fragility of human life.

Events were also held across the UK and included:

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands laid a wreath after he was invited by the Queen to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of his country following the end of the World War Two.

Veterans took part in a march-past and military bands played a series of pieces.

Among the veterans to attend the services in central London was Lance Corporal Ray Uzzel, 67, of the Gloucestershire Regiment, who said it was important to pay tribute to those who had given their lives.

He said: "It is very encouraging to see that all of the dignitaries still come out year after year and the younger generation of the royals do too - eventually William will be King.

"The younger generation should carry it on. One day there will not be any more Second World War veterans left, but they will still be remembered, and Afghanistan veterans will still be around.

"It is important for us to remember not only those who gave their lives, but those who fought for their country."

Later falling poppies will be projected onto the Big Ben from dusk for the second year.

This year marks a number of other significant anniversaries in the UK's military history, including the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

