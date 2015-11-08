Remembrance Sunday: Your stories

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Remembrance Sunday events are to be held across the UK

Events have taken place throughout the UK to remember those killed in World Wars One, Two and more recent conflicts.

The Queen lead Remembrance Sunday tributes at the Cenotaph in central London, laying a wreath shortly after a two-minute silence. The event was also marked by a veterans' march.

People have been sharing their stories on how they marked the day.

I spent Remembrance Sunday, as standard bearer for the RAF Association at Portsmouth Guildhall Square.

This is my 35th year in the job. Every year I say it will be my last, but I suppose I will still be polishing up the brass work and marching on - slowly - next year. William Walker, Portsmouth

Image copyright George Howie Image caption George Howie was at the Normanton Remembrance parade in West Yorkshire where he took this photo. He said he was there with his seven-year-old daughter and was thinking of his granddad.

My thoughts turn to my father who, at 16, volunteered in December 1914 and spent the Great War on the Western Front until discharged in Cologne in May 1919.

I think of all his comrades and contemporaries who did not make it and the countless others subsequently who made the same sacrifice. Christopher Stock, UK

Image copyright Jon Large Image caption Jon Large from Hertfordshire took this photo of the huge turnout for the Remembrance in Royston: "It was the first time that my children, aged five and eight, had been to the ceremony and I felt that it was important that they understand more about the time of Remembrance."

We marked Remembrance Day here in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on the beach wearing our poppies and had a two-minute silence. June Noor, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Kellyc tweeted that she remembered those who have fallen:

