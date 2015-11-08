In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday

Respects are being paid in the UK and around the world to those killed in World Wars One and Two and later conflicts.

Thousands have gathered for a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in central London, attended by the Queen, Prime Minister David Cameron and representatives from other nations.

Image copyright MOD Image caption The Queen and leaders of the country's political parties attended the annual ceremony at the Cenotaph

Image copyright MOD Image caption War veterans and members of civilian associations took part in a march to the Cenotaph in London

Image copyright AP Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister David Cameron were among the political figures at the Cenotaph

Image copyright MOD Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh was among those paying his respects to the fallen

Image copyright MOD Image caption This year's service was shorter than in previous years, to reduce the amount of time war veterans have to stand

Image copyright MOD Image caption Prince William and Prince Andrew, who have both served in the armed forces, laid wreaths

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Maltese, vital allies to Britain in both world wars, held a ceremony at their Cenotaph in Floriana, outside the capital Valletta

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Canadian soldiers attended a ceremony at the British embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Image copyright AP Image caption Veteran Gideon Gilboa, 93, pays his respects to fallen war veterans who fought in the British armed forces at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in the central Israeli town of Ramla

Image copyright PA Image caption Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance, at the City Chambers in Edinburgh

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the armed forces and veterans paid their respects at a ceremony in Fort William.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Players held a minute's silence at the Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Image copyright MOD Image caption Veterans from around the world came to pay their respects at the ceremony in London