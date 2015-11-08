Remembrance service 'a reminder of human fragility'

Image copyright Getty Images

In the crowd, a young girl dressed in red applauded.

By the Cenotaph, a veteran in a wheelchair wearing medals and with a blanket, saluted.

They were just two of the many participants who had gathered before a structure which was meant to have been temporary when it was first constructed in 1919.

The wood and plaster of the original has been replaced by this permanent Portland stone memorial.

It's where monarchs have come, each year, to lead the nation's tribute to those who paid the ultimate price for the UK's involvement in conflicts from World War One to Afghanistan.

The ceremony, which has changed little down the decades, was slightly shorter.

This was in recognition of the advancing ages of the Queen, Prince Philip and many of the veterans.

Together, they had an opportunity to reflect, to remember, and to be reminded of the fragility of human life.