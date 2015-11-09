Prince Charles meets New Zealand Prime Minister John Key

Image copyright Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has met New Zealand Prime Minister John Key for talks in Auckland.

Prince Charles, who also had a meeting with leader of the opposition Andrew Little, discussed climate change and issues facing the country.

The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall are on a 12-day tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Day six saw the couple visiting a garden party in New Plymouth on the North Island's western coast.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Te Rewa Rewa bridge designed by Peter Mulqueen is formed in the shape of a whale's skeleton

Despite delays to the day because of travel disruption the Duke and Duchess were met by cheering fans and invited guests at the Tea With Taranaki garden party, including former New Zealand rugby player Peter Burke.

Camilla also took part in traditional arts and crafts while local children performed a haka.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camilla joined a group of women weaving mats from the leaves of the harakeke plant

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Children performed the haka for the Duke and Duchess as they visited the Tea With Taranaki event in New Plymouth

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles was greeted with a traditional hongi

Later Prince Charles crossed the striking Te Rewa Rewa bridge along the region's coastal walkway. The bridge, designed by Peter Mulqueen, is shaped like a whale's skeleton.

He met also met members of a walking club and young surf guards along the area's eight-mile long coastal walkway.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Charles met local groups associated with the outdoors along New Plymouth's coastal walkway including young surf guards

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meanwhile the Duchess spoke with children making artistic musical instruments at the Len Lye Centre

The Duchess carried out her own engagements in the area, including a visit to a museum dedicated to the New Zealand artist Len Lye, famed for his kinetic sculptures.

The couple will end their New Zealand visit on Tuesday morning, before heading to Australia.