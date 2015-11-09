DJ Fox's 'sleazy behaviour' made ex-colleague 'want to puke'

Image copyright PA

An ex-colleague of DJ Neil Fox has told his trial how his "sleazy" behaviour made her want to "puke".

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed the ex-Capital FM chart show host acted "strangely" towards certain women he worked with.

She was one of several witnesses to describe alleged incidents, including "inappropriate sexual comments".

Mr Fox, 54, denies eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault between 1988 and 2014.

Giving evidence at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the former colleague said she had been told about Mr Fox, from south-west London, refusing to comply with instructions unless an alleged victim made her breasts "speak to him".

"It just seemed so strange," she said.

"I heard him say things on occasions that I didn't think were that appropriate. It was just telling girls that they looked good but in quite a pervy way."

'Bit of a bully'

The witness said she sent a text message to friends after she allegedly saw "Foxy" - as he was known to listeners and colleagues - smell a woman's hair.

The court heard the witness told her friends she "nearly puked in his face" when she saw the alleged incident.

Another witness described how there was a culture of "boy banter" at Capital, and that a complaint against Mr Fox was allegedly "brushed under the carpet" to protect his name.

Asked by defence counsel Jonathan Caplan QC to elaborate on how his client was a "challenging" colleague to work with, the witness said: "I didn't know Neil very well and hadn't worked with him for very long, but I felt that he was a bit of a bully."

Another witness described how Mr Fox had allegedly made "inappropriate sexual comments and brushed up against" his friend, an alleged victim, in a sexual manner.

The court also heard from a former colleague who alleged he had kissed her bare shoulder.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, the woman described how she was washing up a coffee mug in a small communal kitchen when the incident happened.

She told the court it made her feel "really gross".

When asked by Mr Caplan whether she thought the matter should be dealt with at a disciplinary hearing rather than a court case, she replied: "What happened to me was bad and shouldn't have happened.

"But for me, I don't think what he did was that bad."

She said female colleagues were told "early on just to be wary" of Mr Fox's behaviour.

The trial continues.