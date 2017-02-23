Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Sean Creighton, 45, of Enfield admitted to several offences, including one count of possessing a terrorist manual.

A white supremacist who idolised Adolf Hitler has been jailed after pleading guilty to hate crime offences.

Sean Creighton, 45, of Enfield, north London, admitted to posting racist, Islamophobic, homophobic and anti-Semitic material on social media.

Creighton, told police that he was "a bit of a hater who hated for the people", Kingston Crown Court heard.

He was sentenced to five years in jail for several offences, including possessing a terrorist manual.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford told the court: "The defendant was a committed racist, a member of the National Front.

"He was enthralled by Nazism and Adolf Hitler whom he told police in his interviews was his God."

Creighton possessed an electronic document entitled "White Resistance Manual 2.4" which is said to contain details of improvised weapons and explosives.

Mr Sandiford described it as a "complete guide on how to prepare for and conduct a terrorist campaign".

Creighton pleaded guilty to eight offences, including a charge of collecting information which could be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He also pleaded guilty to six counts of publishing or distributing materials that were likely to stir up racial hatred and a further count of possession of racially inflammatory materials.

In one post Creighton called on his followers to "kill the Muslims" alongside an image of Hitler.

Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's counter terrorism division, Sue Hemming, said: "Sean Creighton's crimes are indicative of a man who thought that his online anonymity meant that he could get away with stirring up hatred of all kinds."