BBC News Daily: 5 May 2017

Conservatives make early gains in local elections

EU trying to bully British people, says minister

Could speed bump numbers be cut?

Results are coming in, with the Conservatives so far putting in their best local election performance since at least 2008. The party, at 06:30, has gained five councils, with a net increase of 138 councillors. Labour has a net loss of 121 councillors. The Liberal Democrats are down 24 seats and UKIP 41 - losing all the seats it was defending that have so far been declared.

And there's more cheer for the Conservatives, with their candidate Tim Bowles winning the contest to be West of England "metro mayor".

It's still early, however, with Scottish councils not beginning their counts until later. Find the latest election news on our live page.

Analysis: Where the parties stand so far

By Chris Mason, political correspondent

Tories will rejoice on the basis of the results we have so far. They suggest the national opinion polls, giving their party substantial leads, are an accurate reflection of the sentiment of voters.

Read Chris's full article

Other top stories

Brexit Secretary David Davis has accused the European Commission of "trying to bully the British people", adding that a "line was crossed" when stories of a 100bn euro (£85bn) bill for leaving the EU got into the media. European Council President Donald Tusk has called for "mutual respect" after several days of criticism by the UK government and senior EU figures.

Speed bumps could be removed in some cities to reduce emissions caused by cars slowing down and accelerating. It's also likely there'll be a scrappage scheme for older diesel vehicles, as the government publishes its plans to cut air pollution later.

China, dominant in so many types of manufacture, is looking to compete with the likes of Boeing and Airbus by building its own commercial airliners. But will the C919 sell? The BBC's Robin Brant finds out.

What the papers say

"He's had his Phil," proclaims the Sun, as many of the front pages are dominated by the news that the Duke of Edinburgh is to retire from public duties this autumn. "The nation salutes you, sir," the Daily Mail says of the 95-year-old, while the Times reports that he wanted to step down rather than "grow frail in public". Meanwhile, the Guardian focuses on European Council President Donald Tusk calling for both sides in the Brexit talks to show "mutual respect".

