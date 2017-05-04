Willesden police raid: Three released as six women questioned

Image copyright Graham Eva Image caption Officers raided a house in north-west London on 27 April

Two men, aged 21 and 28, and a 16-year-old boy have been released without charge after being arrested following a counter-terrorism raid in north London.

Officers have been given more time to quiz six women - aged 43, 21, 20, 19 and two aged 18 - on suspicion of terror offences.

This includes a woman who was shot in the raid in Willesden on 27 April.

Meanwhile, the police watchdog has revealed officers were not wearing body cameras when they shot the 21-year-old.

She was arrested on Sunday after she was discharged from hospital.

Ten people in total were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts following the intelligence-led operation in Harlesden Road - six in north London, three in east London and one in Kent.

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested in the north London raid was released with no further action on Tuesday, Metropolitan Police said.

It is the second time this year armed officers in an operation that resulted in a shooting have not worn cameras.

No officers are under investigation, the police watchdog said.

Sarah Green, deputy chair of the Independent Police Complaints Commission, said "Our investigators have been working hard over the last few days to secure evidence to help us understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"As well as gathering physical evidence and accounts from those officers involved, we are also looking to establish details around the planning of the operation and in particular the briefing provided to the officers prior to their deployment to the address."

In January, the Independent Police Complaints Commission disclosed that no officers had worn cameras during the operation which led to the fatal shooting of Yassar Yaqub, 28, on a slip-road off the M62 in west Yorkshire.

Last month, Simon Chesterman, the lead on armed policing for the National Police Chiefs' Council, said by the end of this year all uniformed firearms officers in England and Wales would have body-worn cameras.

He said they had already proved to be "invaluable" in cases where they had been used and armed officers "can't wait to get hold of them".

"They're falling over themselves to get hold of these cameras," he told a media briefing, adding that they would be fitted on an officer's cap or helmet.

But Mr Chesterman, deputy chief constable of the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, said equipping covert firearms officers with body-worn cameras was a "major challenge" because of the undercover nature of their role.

"We're desperately keen to solve this - we've got nothing to hide," said Mr Chesterman.