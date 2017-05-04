Terrorism officers arrest man at London Heathrow Airport
4 May 2017
From the section UK
A 30-year-old man arriving in the UK on a flight from Turkey has been arrested at Heathrow Airport by counter-terror police.
The man was arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and terrorist training as he stepped off the plane from Istanbul on Thursday evening.
He remains in custody at a south London police station.
Officers are searching a property in east London, Scotland Yard said.