Guy Hedger death: Three charged with murder

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger died as a result of gunshot wounds early on Sunday morning

A third man has been charged with the murder of Dorset businessman Guy Hedger, who was found shot at his home.

Mr Hedger was attacked at his home in Ashley early on Sunday. The 61-year-old died later in hospital.

Kevin Downton, 40, from Winterborne Stickland, Dorset, is also charged with aggravated burglary.

Earlier police said Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, had been charged with murder and aggravated burglary.

The men are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 40-year-old Bournemouth woman who was also arrested in relation to the case has been released under investigation, the force added.

Cordon remains

Police were called to Mr Hedger's address in the Castlewood cul-de-sac in Ashley, near Ringwood, shortly after 03:00 BST on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of gunshot wounds.

A cordon remains in place at the house while police investigators continue to examine the scene.

Mr Hedger was a former Liverpool Victoria (LV) marketing executive and a director of the Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust, which runs colleges and a primary school in the Bournemouth area.