BBC News Daily: 9 May 2017

May promises to tackle "rip-off" energy prices

Brexit "settled", says Labour

Two pages of 1470s book found

Theresa May says she's "fed up with rip-off energy prices", so she's confirming she'll include a cap on prices in the Conservatives' general election manifesto. Under the plan, the industry watchdog Ofgem would set a limit for the standard variable tariffs that customers move to by default after deals run out.

The prime minister, writing in the Sun, suggests this could save about 17 million customers up to £100 a year. But Labour, which promised to freeze energy bills in its 2015 manifesto, has called Mrs May's plan "desperate stuff", lacking any "proper detail".

Other top stories

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn formally launches his party's election campaign later, insisting the 8 June election "isn't about Brexit itself", as the issue "has been settled". He's promising action on jobs and tackling tax cheats, as part of life after the UK leaves the EU. Theresa May has said voting for the Conservatives will strengthen her in negotiations with the EU. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats say a fall in the value of the pound since Brexit has put 5p on a litre of petrol.

The US broadcaster Fox News has been beset by claims of sexual harassment and mismanagement. And now one of the women who claims she was harassed says 21st Century Fox's £11.7bn takeover bid for Sky shouldn't go ahead. Dr Wendy Walsh argues it would bring the wrong "culture" to UK broadcasting, but 21st Century Fox insists it's made fundamental changes following the allegations.

Academics at Reading University have found a fragment of a book published in the 1470s by the English printing pioneer William Caxton. Worth an estimated £100,000, the two pages - of a work called Sarum Ordinal - advise priests on feast days for English saints. "It is astonishing that it has been under our noses for so long," says a librarian.

Analysis: Why is May keeping immigration target?

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

Once we are out of the EU, controlling those numbers will in theory be easier. It will be the UK that decides how many people can come from around Europe, as they currently do with the rest of the world.

What the papers say

Some of the newspapers lead on Theresa May's promise to cap energy bills, the Times saying she faces a "backlash" from the industry and the Daily Mail saying it would reduce the tariff paid by 70% of families. The i says Emmanuel Macron's win in the French presidential election means the UK's border with France could move from Calais. And the Sun reports comments by Michael Sandford, the British man jailed for trying to assassinate Donald Trump in the run-up to the US election.

