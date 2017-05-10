BBC News Daily: 10 May 2017

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Trump sacks FBI director

Labour and Lib Dems promise more schools cash

Is there a link between some painkillers and heart attacks?

Donald Trump has surprised Washington by firing FBI director James Comey over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. The move came after it emerged Mr Comey had given inaccurate information to Congress on the matter.

Mrs Clinton blames Mr Comey for her loss in last year's presidential election, which happened shortly after he reopened the investigation into whether her use of a private email server while secretary of state had compromised national security. And to complicate matters further, the FBI is looking into allegations that members of Mr Trump's campaign team colluded with Russia.

So, what's going on? Is it a cover-up? "The abruptness and timing of Mr Comey's dismissal, to put it mildly, are highly suspicious," says the BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher.

Other top stories

Analysis: Sofa so good for PM?

By Susan Hulme, parliamentary correspondent

Theresa May took to the One Show to catch the tea-time TV audience alongside her husband Philip. She looked apprehensive, but she needn't have worried. Mr May was as careful to avoid gaffes as Mrs May always is. He spent most of the interview turned towards her, nodding vigorously, and murmuring "mmh" in loyal agreement. It's the same at home, he claims.

Read Susan's full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph reports that Labour faces a split if it loses the election, with up to 100 MPs set to form a breakaway group to force out leader Jeremy Corbyn. Meanwhile, the i says thousands of workers face a "nasty surprise" when they retire, as they see their full state pension cut. And several newspapers lead on the news of the death of an 11-year-old girl on a ride at Drayton Manor theme park.

Daily digest

Election expenses - Prosecutors to decide over charges for alleged breaches of rules

Syria war - US to arm Kurds in battle for Raqqa

Breastfeeding in Parliament - Australian senator creates a first during vote

'Baby Louie' - Identity of dinosaur fossil found more than 25 years ago is finally revealed

Wednesday lookahead

09:00 The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup takes place in Kyoto, Japan.

11:00 Barclays holds its annual general meeting in London, with bankers' bonuses likely to be discussed.

13:15 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in London to deliver his first major address in the UK since taking on the job.

19:45 Arsenal take on Southampton in the Premier League, with a top-four finish (and a Champions League place for next year) still a possibility.

On this day

1940 Winston Churchill replaces Neville Chamberlain as prime minister, following the disastrous British campaign in Norway.

1967 Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards appear before magistrates in Chichester, West Sussex, charged with drugs offences.

1994 Nelson Mandela becomes South Africa's first black president.

