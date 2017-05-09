Drayton Manor theme park ride closed in major incident

Image copyright Tom Goodwin Image caption Emergency services went to the park after reports that someone had fallen in the water on the Splash Canyon ride

A ride at Drayton Manor theme park has been closed after an 11-year-old girl on a school trip was injured in a major incident.

The park said the Splash Canyon rapids ride was shut on Tuesday after she fell into the water.

Staffordshire Police said the girl, believed to be from the Leicester area, was airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the park about 14:20 BST.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.

Image copyright Yasmin Braham Image caption Police and paramedics were sent to the park, near Tamworth

Supt Carl Ratcliffe, from Staffordshire Police, said: "We were called at 2.25pm this afternoon to reports that a child had fallen from a water ride at Drayton Manor Park."

The girl's parents have been informed and are being supported by officers, he added.

Caroline Greenway told BBC News she was at the park for her son's fourth birthday.

She said: "We saw the air ambulance fly over as we were in the zoo. When we walked into the park, there was police and security and members of staff surrounding the area."

'Sectioned off'

She added: "Staff looked visibly upset and worried. When I asked if everything was ok, they replied they were unable to comment.

"We were not asked to leave the park, but part of the park near to Splash Canyon had been sectioned off by police.

"When we left the park, we had a clear view of the air ambulance parked up."

Image copyright Jade Braham/PA Image caption Paramedics are at the park

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

"The first resource was on scene within seven minutes."

Fiona Fletcher, who was at the park with her two children, aged two and three, said she saw park staff with "tears running down their face".

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The theme park revealed in a tweet that the ride had been closed

The theme park added: "The Splash Canyon ride has been closed following an incident this afternoon. Emergency services are at the scene and our fully trained park staff are assisting."

Sam Jones, a reporter for the Tamworth Herald who is at the park covering the incident, said it remains opens, although new visitors have been turned away since the incident was reported.

An area by Splash Canyon has been cordoned off, he added.

Image copyright David Charles Image caption An air ambulance landed at the park

Splash Canyon

The ride opened in 1993

It is described as a river rapids ride on circular boats

It comprises 21 boats with a maximum capacity of six people per boat

There is a height restriction. You must be taller than 90cms (2.9ft) to ride and anyone shorter than 1.1m (3.6ft) must be accompanied by an adult

Were you at the park? Have you been affected by the incident? Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

You can also contact us in the following ways: