Whitehall operation: Man charged with preparing terrorist acts
- 9 May 2017
- From the section UK
A man arrested near Downing Street last month has been charged with preparing terrorist acts, Scotland Yard says.
Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, 27, from north London, faces a total of three charges.
Two of them relate to alleged activity in Afghanistan in 2012.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.