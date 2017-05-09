UK

Whitehall operation: Man charged with preparing terrorist acts

  • 9 May 2017
  UK
A man arrested near Downing Street last month has been charged with preparing terrorist acts, Scotland Yard says.

Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, 27, from north London, faces a total of three charges.

Two of them relate to alleged activity in Afghanistan in 2012.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.