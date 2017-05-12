The postcards helping a little girl recover from cancer

Image copyright Mel Stocks

For most of her life, Jessie Stocks has been surrounded by four grey walls and machines in Sheffield Children's Hospital.

It is the only world the two-year-old has known for the last 17 months after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Now her mum, Mel, is hoping to take her little girl on a trip around the world - in the form of postcards.

She has launched a social media appeal asking for people to send in postcards to decorate Jessie's room.

They will also be used to teach her sister Macy, seven, about the different countries of the world.

The appeal was picked up on the Facebook page of Sheffield Online on Monday and has been shared more than 5,500 times.

Postcards have already come flooding into the children's hospital from Liverpool and York and as far away as the US, New Zealand and Australia.

Image copyright Mel Stocks Image caption Postcards have been sent from as far away as Florida and New Zealand

Mel, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, said: "It's already had a massive impact on Jessie.

"Just seeing her with Macy, the two of them sat on the bed next to each other passing out an envelope each and saying 'go', and both trying to get into them.

"They were sat there and Macy was reading them to Jessie. It was amazing seeing the smiles on their faces.

"We've had a couple of animal ones and Jessie loves animals and as soon as she sees them that's it.

"One of them was of a kangaroo and she was over the moon, 'hop hop hop'. She loves them."

Image copyright Mel Stocks Image caption Mel wants to teach her daughters about the different countries around the world

Jessie had a bone marrow transplant last year but suffered complications which has meant she has been unable to leave hospital and has to stay in isolation.

Mel says she had the idea for the postcards to decorate Jessie's room which the family have "had to make into our home".

"I thought it would be really nice to brighten the girls' room up and in the process teach Macy about different countries and where they are and teach Jessie there is more than four walls and a view out of the window.

"There's a big world out there we would like to take her to see."

Image copyright Mel Stocks Image caption Macy and Jessie have received more than 500 postcards

Mel says her daughters have received around 500 postcards and letters in the post since the appeal was launched.

One woman also donated a rucksack containing around 2,000 postcards which she had collected throughout her life.

"I'm so overwhelmed by the response by people out there, that don't know us or what we've been through, taking the time to read and share it and send stuff in," said Mel.

"It's amazing. I didn't think we'd get anywhere near the amount of shares, let alone the amount of post cards.

"I'm just asking people to send a card if they go on holiday or if they have a favourite place they go to - we call our happy place - take a picture and let us see."

Postcards can be sent to Jessie and Macy Stocks at Sheffield Children's Hospital.