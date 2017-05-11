Mother and daughter in court over terror offences and conspiracy to murder

Three women - including a mother and daughter - have appeared in court charged with terrorism offences and conspiracy to murder.

Rizlaine Boular, 21, her mother Mina Dich, 43, and Khawla Barghouthi, 20, all from London, are alleged to have planned a knife attack in Westminster.

The women are accused of conspiring together to murder a person or persons unknown between 11 and 28 April 2017.

They were remanded in custody ahead of a preliminary hearing on 19 May.

Ms Boular, from central London, is also alleged to have engaged in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, while the other defendants are accused of assisting her.

The women, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, spoke to confirm their names, addresses, and dates of birth.

Ms Boular and Ms Dich wore Islamic dress, including full-face veils, which were partially lifted to show their eyes at the request of chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot.

Ms Bargouthi wore Islamic dress, but her face was visible.

The women were arrested following a counter-terrorism operation last month in Willesden, north-west London, in which Ms Boular was shot by police.

Another seven people arrested during the investigation have been released with no further action taken.