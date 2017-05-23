Manchester attack: Timeline of British terror attacks

Image copyright EPA

An attack in Manchester has left 22 people dead and 59 injured after a lone male suicide bomber targeted children and young adults at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

The incident, which has left the nation in shock, is not the first such bombing or terror attack in the city of Manchester, or elsewhere in Great Britain, over the past two decades.

Here is a timeline of attacks and attempted attacks:

2017: 22 March

Six people, including the attacker, died and 50 people were injured after a terror attack near the Houses of Parliament. Khalid Masood mounted the pavement in a hired car and drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. He then ran towards Parliament and stabbed a police officer to death before being fatally shot by armed officers.

2016: 16 June

Thomas Mair shot and stabbed to death the Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall, West Yorkshire. Mair, who accessed extremist websites and was an avid reader of far-right literature, shouted: "Britain first," in the attack. He was given a whole life sentence for the murder.

2015: 5 December

A man attacked Tube passengers with a knife at Leytonstone station in east London. Muhiddin Mire shouted: "This is for my Syrian brothers, I'm going to spill your blood," before he was finally subdued. Mire, who had a history of mental illness, was jailed for life. The judge at his trial said he had been driven by "Islamic extremism".

2013: 22 May

British solider Lee Rigby was murdered in Woolwich, south-east London by Islamic extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale. The men drove into Fusilier Rigby with a car before attacking him with a knife. Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years.

2008: 22 May

A failed suicide nail-bomb attack occurred at the Giraffe restaurant in Exeter. Nicky Reilly - a Muslim convert - was the only person injured when the homemade device went off in his hands in the restaurant's toilets. Reilly was found dead in Manchester prison in 2016.

2007: 30 June

A Jeep was driven into the main terminal building at Glasgow Airport in an attempted suicide attack. Five people were hurt. One of the perpetrators, Kafeel Ahmed, died about a month later from severe burns sustained in the crash. The other, Bilal Abdullah - an Iraqi-born doctor - was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years in prison.

2007: 29 June

Two car bombs were discovered and disabled in London's West End. The first was left near the Tiger Tiger nightclub - police sources said it would have caused "carnage" if it had exploded. The second was found in a Mercedes after it was given a parking ticket in Cockspur Street and towed to Park Lane.

2005: 21 July

Four attempted bombings took place exactly two weeks after the deadly 7 July blasts. As with the previous plot, the attack targeted the public transport system - but the devices failed to explode. In July 2007, four men were each sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 40 years.

2005: 7 July

Co-ordinated suicide bombings targeted London's public transport system during the morning rush hour. Three bombs exploded on separate London Underground trains and a fourth exploded on a double-decker bus. It was the worst terror attack since the Lockerbie bombing in 1988 and left 52 victims dead and 700 injuries. Two of the bombers.

2001: 3 August

A car bomb planted by the Real IRA exploded around midnight in Ealing Broadway. Seven people were injured.

2001: 4 March

The Real IRA detonated a car bomb outside BBC Television Centre in west London. The police received a warning shortly before the blast, and one London Underground worker suffered deep cuts to his eye from flying glass.

1999: 17-30 April

David Copeland carried out a 13-day nail bombing campaign that left three people dead and 139 injured in London. The hate-crime killings separately targeted the black, Bangladeshi and gay communities in attacks in Brixton, Brick Lane, and Soho.

1996: 15 June

A lorry bomb planted by the IRA exploded in Manchester city centre. The 1,500kg explosive was one of the biggest bombs the IRA detonated on the British mainland and caused massive damage to the Arndale shopping centre and other buildings within a half mile radius. Nobody died but 212 people were injured.