Manchester attack: Trump condemns media leaks

US President Donald Trump has said leaks of the investigation into the Manchester Arena attack to the US media are "deeply troubling".

They were a "grave threat to our national security", he added, and pledged to get to the bottom of it.

His remarks come after US media published photos from the scene of Monday night's explosion.

Salman Abedi blew himself up after a Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 adults and children and injuring 116.

Mr Trump, who is at a Nato summit in Brussels along with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, said: "These leaks have been going on for a long time."

He pledged to ask the US Department of Justice to launch a review, and "if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted".

"There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the US and the UK," he added.

In a speech at the summit, Mr Trump said the attack in Manchester demonstrated the "depths of the evil we face with terrorism".

"Innocent little girls and so many others were horribly murdered and badly injured whilst attending a concert," he said.

"Beautiful lives with so much great potential, torn from their families for ever and ever. It was a barbaric and vicious attack upon our civilisation.

"All people who cherish life must unite in finding, exposing and removing these killers and extremists, and yes, losers, they are losers.

"Wherever they exist in our societies we must drive them out and never, ever let them back in."

Earlier, the top US diplomat in the UK, Lewis Lukens, condemned the leaks as "reprehensible" and told the BBC action would be taken to identify those responsible.

It comes as police described the eight arrests made since the bombing as "significant", and items seized in raids as "very important".

Abedi detonated his "nuts-and-bolts" bomb at the end of the gig as children, teenagers and others were making their way out of the auditorium.

Others, including parents, were waiting in the foyer to pick up family and friends.

Security officials say they have thwarted 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack in March.

Why are the UK authorities so angry?

On Wednesday, the New York Times outraged British police and government officials when it published photos appearing to show debris from the attack.

They included bloodstained fragments from the bomb and the backpack used to conceal it.

Greater Manchester Police were said to be "furious" and said they would stop sharing information with the US.

Its chief constable Ian Hopkins said the leak undermined the investigation and had distressed families "already suffering terribly with their loss".

The New York Times newspaper has defended its decision to publish the pictures, saying they were "neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims".

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will make clear to US President Donald Trump that shared intelligence must remain secure when she meets him at the NATO summit.

UK officials believe that US law enforcement rather than the White House is the likely culprit for the leaks, BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera says.

Analysis: Will intelligence leaks sink the US-UK relationship?

By Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

There may be someone in the US government who thinks these revelations could pressure the UK to take more aggressive steps of its own to address what Mr Trump in the past has termed "radical Islamic terrorism".

Then there's the possibility that the leaks are merely one person's attempt to gain favour with a reporter or burnish his or her reputation as a knowledgeable insider.

If there's one lesson to be learned from the past year, it's there is often no need to look for complex explanations when simple individual pride or incompetence fits the bill.

Whatever the explanation, officials in both the UK and the US say the Manchester leaks are going to stop - and, given that the information is being cut off at the source, they probably will.

What's been happening in Manchester?

Meanwhile, the Queen has been to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet some of the injured, and members of the emergency services.

During her visit, she paid tribute to Manchester and the "extraordinary" way the city had responded to the attack.

Earlier, a minute's silence fell over offices, public squares, shops and in homes as people honoured the victims.

In Manchester's St Ann's Square, a perfectly-observed silence was followed by applause, cheers and a spontaneous crowd rendition of the Oasis song Don't Look Back in Anger.

In other developments:

Armed officers are to patrol trains nationwide for the first time

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday on his first official visit to the UK to show UK-US solidarity

A possible suspicious package was declared safe after army bomb disposal experts were called to a street in Hulme, near Manchester city centre

UKIP's Suzanne Evans said Theresa May had to take "some responsibility" for the Manchester bombing

Manchester City and Manchester United have jointly pledged £1m to an emergency fund set up to support the victims

What's happening with the investigation?

Police believe Manchester-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi, from a family of Libyan origin, acted as part of a network.

Whitehall sources say 22-year-old Abedi was among a "large pool of people whose risk was kept under review" by security services.

The bomber's older brother Ismail, 23, is among the eight men arrested. A woman was also arrested but has since been released.

Raids involving controlled explosions have been carried out at flats in the city centre and at an address in the Moss Side area of Manchester. A house in Wigan was raided on Thursday morning, and is being searched.

In the Libyan capital Tripoli, Abedi's younger brother Hashem, 20, and their father, Ramadan, were held by special forces linked to the interior ministry.

Who are the victims?

Image caption Courtney Boyle, Elaine McIver and Eilidh MacLeod

The latest victims to be named are Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley, west Yorkshire and Eilidh MacLeod, a 14-year-old from Barra in the Outer Hebrides, and 19-year-old Courtney Boyle.

The youngest known victim so far is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos.

An off-duty Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver was also among the dead. Colleagues lay flowers in her memory, and tweeted: "We will not let evil win".

Of the 116 injured, 75 remain in hospital. Of those 23 are in critical care, five of them children.

What more do we know about the attacker?

More details have begun to emerge of 22-year-old Abedi's movements in the run-up to the attack.

For a while he left the UK, but returned in the days before the bombing.

During a trip back from Libya, where his parents now live, he briefly stopped off at Düsseldorf Airport, having reportedly been in Prague, but remained in the airport's transit zone.

The BBC also understands Abedi was in Manchester earlier this year, when he told people of the value of dying for a cause and made hardline statements about suicide operations and the conflict in Libya.

Greater Manchester Police would not comment on these claims.

In recent days, former classmates of Abedi have variously described him as jokey, gullible and short-tempered.

Another, who did not want to be named, told the BBC's World At One Abedi did not "come across as an intelligent person".

Asked whether he thought Abedi might have been manipulated by more intelligent people, he replied: "100%. I can't imagine the idea that he would be able to go through with such a complicated procedure. He must have had help."

"I wasn't shocked," the classmate said. "He fits the profile for a suicide bomber."

Profile: Who was Salman Abedi?