Police chief Nazir Afzal quit to appear on Question Time

Image caption Nazir Afzal is a former Crown chief prosecutor for north-west England

The head of the national body for police commissioners resigned in order to appear on the BBC's Question Time following the Manchester attack.

Former Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) chief executive Nazir Afzal was advised against doing so by the organisation's board.

This was because of potentially controversial policing issues that could have been raised on the show.

But Mr Afzal stepped down and appeared on the programme on 25 May.

The APCC said: "Nazir told the board that he intended to go on Question Time to discuss the recent events in Manchester.

"The board, made up of all parties, advised that it would be inappropriate for him to do so, given the number of contentious issues relating to policing which could be raised especially in discussion with politicians who were appearing and during purdah.

"He resigned from his post in order to make this appearance. We thank him for his service during his year at the APCC."

Mr Afzal joined the APCC last year.

The association said Mr Afzal signed a contract confirming that he would not do any media without the consent of the board.

The was essential because the APCC was apolitical and the role of the chief executive was politically restricted, it said.

Mr Afzal tweeted: "Given media calls I confirm that I've resigned as Chief Executive of country's police & crime commissioners. I'm not saying anything publicly."

Police and Crime Commissioners

Introduced in England and Wales in 2012, PCCs must:

Secure an efficient and effective police for their area

Appoint the chief constable, hold them to account for running the force, and if necessary dismiss them

Set the police and crime objectives for their area through a police and crime plan

Set the force budget and determine the precept

Contribute to the national and international policing capabilities set out by the home secretary

Bring together community safety and criminal justice partners, to make sure local priorities are joined up

Source: Association of Police and Crime Commissioners

Mr Afzal is a former Crown chief prosecutor for north-west England. It was announced he would step down in March 2015.

He led several high-profile prosecutions, the Rochdale grooming trial.

He was awarded an OBE in 2004 for services to law and the local community,