Britain's Got Talent: Missing People Choir boy found

Image copyright Britain's Got Talent Image caption Images of missing people were shown during the choir's performances

A boy whose image was shown during the Missing People Choir's performance in the Britain's Got Talent final has been found.

The 13-year-old, who has not been named, called his mother when he saw his photo.

"He is now home safe and well", the charity said.

The choir, which is made up of relatives and friends of missing people, share images and names of their loved ones while performing.

After the shows, new information about Tom Moore was also reported to the Missing People Choir's helpline. He has been missing for 14 years.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police said earlier this month that another of those featured, Natalie Putt, who was 17 when she vanished, is believed to have been murdered.

The force said they have been given permission to dig up graves in Ruiton Cemetery in the Upper Gornal area of the Black Country.

The sister of Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards, who disappeared in 1995, is a member of the choir.

She stands alongside the father of chef Claudia Lawrence and parents Peter Boxell and Denise Horvath-Allan whose children went missing 28 years ago.

In their first audition, the Missing People Choir performed a song written by Mr Boxell which included lyrics by murdered schoolgirl Alice Gross.

Since that round, the charity has raised more than £7,000.

The Missing People Choir came eighth in the Britain's Got Talent final.