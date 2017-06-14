News Daily: Huge fire at tower block

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Fire rips through tower block - people feared trapped

A massive fire has spread through a block of flats in west London, with eyewitnesses reporting that people appear to be trapped in their homes.

About 200 firefighters are at Grenfell Tower, on the Lancaster West Estate, amid fears the building could collapse. Thirty people are receiving hospital treatment.

"It looks very bad, very very bad," said eyewitness Tim Downie. "I've never seen anything like this. It's just such a big fire."

Cameron: May must listen on Brexit

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has made a political intervention - rare since he resigned last year - by urging successor Theresa May to "listen to other parties" over Brexit. Downing Street has ruled out a change to the PM's plans following last week's general election disappointment. But Mr Cameron told the Financial Times the lack of a Conservative majority would increase pressure on her to secure a "softer" Brexit. Talks between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party on forming a government continue.

Macron: EU open to change of heart

Theresa May has held talks with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, after which he said the "door remains open, always open" to the UK, if it wants to remain in the European Union. But he acknowledged that voters had made a "sovereign decision" to leave in last year's referendum.

Analysis: Will May have to change her Brexit plans?

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

Theresa May doesn't trust easily. It wouldn't really be in keeping with her style to dramatically reach out to the other parties in a formal way. In truth, it is also not that clear the Labour leadership would really want that kind of role.

Abbott reveals diabetes diagnosis

During the election campaign, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott was criticised for lacking a grasp of detail in some of her interviews. She's now told the Guardian she has Type 2 diabetes, which was diagnosed two years ago but got "out of control", forcing her to take a break from campaigning for Labour shortly before polling day.

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph leads on Theresa May saying she won't alter her plans on Brexit, while the Times reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond is leading a battle within government to keep the UK in the customs union. And the Guardian focuses on French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on the UK possibly remaining in the EU. Meanwhile, the Mirror says SAS forces are "posing as beggars" to fight extremists.

Daily digest

Ariana Grande award Singer to get honorary citizenship of Manchester

Aspirin warning Elderly taking drug daily after heart attacks or strokes "at higher risk of major stomach bleeds"

Downsizing again Guardian and Observer newspapers to move to tabloid format next year

Blue plaques Bowie and Peel nominated for commemorations for BBC Music Day

Today's lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases the UK unemployment figures for the three months to April.

10:00 London's Borough Market reopens, following the attack 11 days ago, in which eight people were killed.

On this day

1982 A ceasefire between UK and Argentine forces on the Falkland Islands has been agreed, the prime minister announces.

