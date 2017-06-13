Tributes held at England football match over UK attacks

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption France & England fans unite in tribute to terror attack victims

A minute's silence has been held at England's football match against France in Paris in tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London attacks.

The friendly international was attended by UK Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron after talks over dinner at the Elysee Palace.

The Oasis track Don't Look Back In Anger was played by the Republican Guard at the Stade de France.

Britain's national anthem was played second in a change to usual procedure.

The anthem of the home team is normally second in international fixtures.

Fans held up red and white placards to recreate the Flag of St George.

England manager Gareth Southgate said: "We are very grateful to the French for offering this tribute to England as a country.

"It's nice that the history between us doesn't come between us at those moments."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Wembley arch was lit in French colours after the Paris attacks

Similar tributes took place when England played France at Wembley in November 2015 just days after the terror attacks in Paris.

Discussions between Mrs May and Mr Macron were expected to centre on counter-terrorism.

Eight people were killed and 48 injured when three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then stabbed people in Borough Market on 3 June.

The attackers were shot dead by police.

Twenty-two people were killed and 116 injured by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May.