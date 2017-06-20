Royal Family enjoy the sun on day one at Ascot

One of the highlights of the Royal Family's summer calendar got under way on Tuesday, with the opening of Royal Ascot.

Temperatures were so hot that members of the public were allowed to remove their jackets for the first time in the event's history.

But the first day of the annual racing festival started on a sombre note as Her Majesty led a minute's silence to remember the victims and those affected by recent tragedies.

She was joined for a day at the races by senior members of the Royal Family as the temperature rose well above 30C.

Prince William went to the races with the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a bespoke hat.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived during the Royal Parade, after the Queen, before the start of racing.

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen's grand-daughter Zara Tindall, enjoyed a joke with some of the younger royals, including Prince William, Princess Beatrice, and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Princess Royal joined the Cambridges along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Prince Andrew was seen enjoying a joke with his sister-in-law the Countess, as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall chatted to a guest.