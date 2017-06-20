Barry Bennell: Ex-football coach charged with 14 further offences

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with a further 14 counts of historical sex abuse against boys, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

The charges, which include indecent assault and sexual assault, involve four boys, who were aged between 11 and 14 at the time of the alleged offences.

The ex-Crewe youth coach is accused of a total of 55 offences between 1979 and 1991 against young boys.

The 63-year-old denied all accusations during previous court appearances.

Mr Bennell - who also coached a number of junior teams in north-west England and the Midlands, some with associations to Manchester City and Stoke City - will appear at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court via video-link on 28 June.

Court appearance

The latest accusations include four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11-14, four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11-12 and two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11-13.

He is also charged with four counts of sexual assault on a boy aged 11-14.

Last month, Bennell appeared at Crewe Magistrates' Court, where a further 21 child sex offences were put to him, but he did not enter a plea, and was remanded into custody.