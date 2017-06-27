Finsbury Park attack: Suspect Darren Osborne in court

Image caption Darren Osborne is charged with murder and attempted murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder after a van was driven into worshippers near a mosque in north London.

Darren Osborne, from Cardiff, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.

He is accused of killing Makram Ali, 51, from Haringey and attempting to kill others in the attack in Finsbury Park on June 19.

Osborne, 47, spoke only to confirm his identity during the short hearing.

He will next appear at the same court on July 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Worshippers were leaving evening prayers when the attack happened. Nine people were taken from the scene to hospital.