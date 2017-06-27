London Bridge: Inquests open into attackers' deaths

Image copyright Unknown/Met Police Image caption Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba were named as the attackers

The inquests into the deaths of the three London Bridge attackers have been opened.

Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba were shot by police at Borough Market on 3 June.

The men drove into pedestrians on the bridge then stabbed people at the market nearby, killing eight people and injuring 48.

The inquests were suspended at Southwark Coroner's Court pending further inquiries.

Rachid Redouane was originally identified as Rachid Elkhdar by fingerprints held by the immigration service, the court heard. The date of birth for Elkhdar was 31 July 1991.

Det Ch Insp Simon Moring said a statement from his wife confirmed he had entered the UK using that alias but his real name was Redouane and he was born in 1986.

The 30-year-old claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan and was based in Barking. National identity documents from Morocco reiterated his real name and age.

The inquest heard he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Khuram Shazad Butt was the only British citizen of the three and lived in Barking. The 27-year-old was born in Jahelum, Pakistan, and police say he was the ringleader of the attack.

The court heard he died of multiple gunshot wounds - coroner Andrew Harris said CT scans confirmed a number of "perforating penetrating wounds".

Butt, who was unemployed, had been identified by his fingerprints and DNA.

The coroner adjourned the inquests pending further inquiries and "decisions by the chief coroner".