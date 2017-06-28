News Daily: Labour's pay vote and Hillsborough decision

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

MPs are to vote on whether the 1% public sector pay cap and cuts to emergency services should end, in what Labour has described as a "test case" on austerity measures. The party has tabled an amendment to the government's Queen's Speech, which also praises the "wonderful work" of the police, fire and ambulance services following the Grenfell Tower fire, saying they "deserve" a rise.

But the Conservatives, who earlier this week reached an agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party to back their programme, are expected to win the vote. A spokesman said only the Tories would provide a strong enough economy to fund services.

The final vote on the overall Queen's Speech - which outlines the government's plans for the next two years - takes place on Thursday. It effectively amounts to a vote of confidence in Theresa May's administration. She is expected to win, again with DUP support.

Hillsborough charges decision due

The families of the 96 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster will find out later whether any individuals or organisations are to face criminal charges. New inquests last year found the football fans who died following a crush at the stadium in Sheffield had been unlawfully killed. "Hopefully this is the journey to the end, completely, of Hillsborough," said Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died. The Crown Prosecution Service will announce its decision at 11:00 BST.

Violence on rise at riot-hit jail

Inspectors say violence is increasing at HMP Birmingham, with high levels of illegal drugs available to inmates to blame. They add that safety is at risk as a result. A 12-hour riot took place at HMP Birmingham last December.

Dragon Tattoo actor Michael Nyqvist dies

The Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, best known for starring in the film adaptation of Stieg Larsson's novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, has died aged 56. Mr Nyqvist, who was suffering from lung cancer, also appeared in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. "Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him," his family said. "His charm and charisma were undeniable."

Analysis: How will the NHS fare this winter?

By Hugh Pym, health editor

Ministers, preoccupied with the Queen's Speech and Brexit, may feel winter is some way off and not an urgent priority. But if NHS Providers are right the window for winter planning is getting smaller every week.

Read Hugh's full article

What the papers say

The Times reports that the cabinet is split over Brexit, with Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chancellor Philip Hammond setting out alternative timetables for leaving the EU. The i describes the situation as chaos". Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph focuses on the warning from Bank of England governor Mark Carney that banks should remember "the lessons of the past" and not make it too easy for people to borrow money simply because of current low interest rates.

Daily digest

A&E worries Proposed cuts could affect nearly 23 million people. BMA says

Flu jab Scientists develop "painless" alternative

Hen harrier Bird of prey plunges towards extinction in England

Seat of learning How do you train to be a tennis umpire?

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright Susan Wood/Getty Images

The first woman to race the Indy500

If you listen to one thing today

How TV dinners changed our lives

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

'The day I tackled a school riot'

Today's lookahead

09:00 Three days of talks on the possible reunification of Cyprus begin in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

12:00 Theresa May faces her first Prime Minister's Questions since the general election.

On this day

1991 Former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announces she will retire from the House of Commons at the next general election.

From elsewhere

