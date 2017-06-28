Barry Bennell: Ex-football coach in court on 14 further abuse charges

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell has appeared in court charged with a further 14 counts of sexual abuse.

The charges, which include indecent assault and serious sexual assault, involve four boys who were aged between 11 and 14 at the time.

The former Crewe Alexandra youth coach now faces a total of 55 charges, relating to alleged offences between 1979 and 1991.

The 63-year-old denied all accusations during previous court appearances.

He appeared via video link for the hearing at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, speaking only to confirm his name, age and that he understood the charges.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 17 July.

Mr Bennell coached a number of junior teams in north-west England and the Midlands, some with associations to Manchester City and Stoke City.