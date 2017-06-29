News Daily: Grenfell inquiry and Vatican treasurer's sex charges

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick is to lead the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, in which at least 80 people are now presumed to have died, sources say. The government's expected to confirm the appointment of Sir Martin, described as "intellectually superb", and whose career as a barrister focused on complicated cases involving shipping law.

The choice of people to lead public inquiries can be controversial - the one into historical child sex abuse has had four chairwomen in three years. They can also "drag on for years and cost millions of pounds", says BBC political reporter Brian Wheeler, although the government states that it wants the Grenfell Tower inquiry to "move with speed".

Senior Vatican official charged with sex offences

The Vatican's treasurer, Australian Cardinal George Pell, has been charged with sex offences in the state of Victoria. Police say the charges relate to alleged "historical" incidents and allegations have been made by more than one person. Cardinal Pell, who as treasurer is regarded as the third-ranking official in the Catholic Church, denies the accusations. He has vowed to clear his name and defend the charges "vigorously", a spokesman said.

Boyfriend dies in YouTube shooting 'prank'

A US woman has been charged over the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in what's been described as a "prank gone wrong" on YouTube. Monalisa Perez, 19, from Minnesota, fired a gun at Pedro Ruiz as he held a book to his chest, believing it would stop the bullet. The couple's three-year-old child and almost 30 other people were watching as it happened.

Sheikh steps in to save village chapel

Well, it's pretty obvious. The local Methodist chapel is up for sale but you don't have the cash, so who you gonna call? The Emir of Dubai, of course. Villagers in Godolphin Cross, Cornwall, got in touch with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who contributed enough for them to reach the £90,000 needed. Their reasoning for doing so? The village shares its name with the sheikh's world-famous Godolphin racing stables. The chapel will become a community centre.

Analysis: Can we make sure humans flourish alongside robots?

By Pallab Ghosh, science correspondent

The latest report is not warning of machines enslaving humanity, at least not yet. But when systems that learn and make decisions independently are used in the home and across a range of commercial and public services, there is scope for plenty of bad things to happen.

What the papers say

News that six people are being charged with offences relating to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster dominates several front pages. The Daily Telegraph calls it the "beginning of the end" for the families of victims, while the Daily Mirror's front page features the faces of Liverpool football fans who died. Meanwhile, the Times describes Sir Martin Moore-Bick, who will lead the Grenfell Tower inquiry, as "controversial" because in 2014 he allowed a council to re-house a woman 50 miles from home, a ruling that was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

Stabbed by neighbour Stalked woman who made 125 reports to police rejects apology

Student drop-outs Rising numbers from poorer backgrounds leaving courses early

Driverless trucks Ocado tests vehicles on short-distance deliveries

Tracking bats How do they adapt to life in the city?

Today's lookahead

10:30 The England squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup will be announced.

11:00 Theresa May joins other European leaders in Berlin for talks ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held in Hamburg next week.

On this day

2003 The US actress Katharine Hepburn, winner of a record four best actress Oscars, dies, aged 96.

From elsewhere

Every New York subway line is getting worse. Why? (New York Times)

Michael Bond and Paddington offered lessons in kindness for today (Guardian)

'Zombie' photos that started America's first drugs panic (Daily Mail)

I learned how to be charismatic. Did it work? (Vice)