Finsbury Park attack: Makram Ali alive when hit by van

A man who died in a terror attack near a north London mosque was alive when he was hit by a van, an inquest has heard.

Makram Ali, 51, from Haringey, was hit by the vehicle after leaving a prayer meeting at Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park on 19 June.

An inquest at St Pancras Coroner's Court heard that he is believed to have had a "medical episode" shortly before.

Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with killing Mr Ali and the attempted murder of others at the scene.

Nine other people were injured as a result of the attack.

Detective Inspector Edwin Hall of the Metropolitan Police told the court that the incident was being treated as a terrorist-related murder.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Ali's death was caused by multiple injuries.

According to his family, Mr Ali had suffered some form of collapse due to a weak leg and was "sitting up and expressing a wish to return home" when the attack happened.

His relatives have previously described him as a "quiet, gentle man" who "spent his whole life without any enemies" and who regularly attended the local mosque.

Mr Ali came to the UK from Bangladesh aged 10 and was married with four daughters, two sons and two grandchildren.

The inquest was opened and adjourned by senior coroner for Inner North London Mary Hassell, until any criminal proceedings have finished.