Grenfell Tower: Man arrested over dead family 'fraud'

Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of lying that his wife and son had died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

The 52-year-old, who is alleged to have tried to gain money and housing in the aftermath of the west London blaze, is being held on suspicion of fraud.

The Met said it would investigate "anyone who seeks to capitalise on the suffering" of victims.

Eighty people are presumed dead, with the final number not expected before the end of the year.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said: "The distress and suffering caused to so many families and loved ones that night is harrowing.

"I have made it clear that we are not interested in investigating things such as sub-letting or immigration matters as I want their help - and do not want there to be any hidden victims of this tragedy.

"However, we will robustly investigate any information about anyone who seeks to capitalise on the suffering of so many."