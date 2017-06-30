Grenfell Tower: Cladding 'changed to cheaper version'

Cladding fitted to Grenfell Tower during its refurbishment was changed to a cheaper version, documents obtained by the BBC suggest.

Documents show the zinc cladding originally proposed was replaced with an aluminium type, which was less fire resistant, saving nearly £300,000.

The cladding is thought to have contributed to the spread of the fire that killed at least 80 people.

There is no suggestion a deliberate decision was made to cut fire safety.

It comes as Kensington and Chelsea council's first cabinet meeting since the disaster was adjourned after just 20 minutes on Thursday - after the council was forced by a court order to admit the press and public.

The council halted the meeting, claiming it would "prejudice" the forthcoming public inquiry.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the council's decision "beggars belief".

The documents obtained by the BBC reveal contractors working for Kensington and Chelsea council were asked in 2014 to replace zinc cladding with a more economical aluminium version.

One document - a list of requested savings sent to contractors in July 2014 - details potential savings of £693,161, reducing the cost of the contract from about £9.2m to £8.5m.

It includes £293,368 that would be saved by fitting "aluminium cladding in lieu of zinc cladding".

Image caption The leaked documents estimated the cladding changes would save £293,368

The switch allowed for a change of colour, but the BBC has been told another key reason was to save money.

Documents seen by the Times newspaper, reportedly show that, days earlier, the local tenant management organisation had sent an "urgent nudge email" to project management consultants involved in the refurbishment.

It says the email urged them to provide "good costs" on cladding that could be shown to the councillor overseeing the work.

Earlier planning documents suggest the original plan was for zinc cladding with a fire-retardant core.

Residents had also been told their new cladding would be made of zinc. Both types of cladding have the same official fire rating.

Police investigating the disaster have said the tower's cladding has subsequently failed safety tests.

Image copyright PA Image caption Opposition councillors said halting the cabinet meeting was "an absolute fiasco"

The savings were part of an ongoing effort by the council and the local tenant management organisation to drive down the cost of the refurbishment.

A source close to one of the many companies involved in the project said the change was typical of constant pressure by councils to reduce the costs of building refurbishments.

Council minutes from 2013 show dissatisfaction with the initially-preferred contractor for not keeping the scheme within budget.

Further bids were invited, and this led to the appointment of a different contractor in 2014 which was then asked to make savings including on the cladding.

Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council has promised to co-operate fully with all investigations into the fire.