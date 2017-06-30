Charlie Gard: Life support to be turned off, parents say

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie Gard's rare disease has left him unable to cry

The parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard have said his life support machine will be turned off later.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates have branded doctors "heartless" after their request to bring their son home to die was denied.

Great Ormond Street Hospital - who believe Charlie has no chance of survival - have refused to comment.

On Tuesday, Charlie's parents lost their final legal appeal to take him to the US for treatment.

Image copyright PA Image caption Connie Yates and Chris Gard raised more than £1.3m for treatment in the US

Judges at the European Court of Human Rights concluded that further treatment would "continue to cause Charlie significant harm", in line with advice from specialists at Great Ormond Street.

Charlie is thought to be one of 16 children in the world to have mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a condition which causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.