News Daily: Trump travel ban and Grenfell Tower

Tougher rules on who can enter the US came into force last night, following the Supreme Court's decision earlier this week to partially uphold President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.

People from six mainly Muslim countries can be denied entry to the country unless they can demonstrate "bona fide" business or family links - which don't include grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. The rules apply to people in Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, as well as all refugees.

The restrictions - originally ordered by President Trump when he took office in November - have been subject to several different legal challenges, and the Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision on the ban in October.

'Cheaper' cladding used on Grenfell Tower

A cheaper and less fire-resistant type of cladding was used on Grenfell Tower when it was refurbished in 2014, documents seen by the BBC show. Contractors renovating the block on behalf of Kensington and Chelsea Council changed zinc cladding for aluminium, saving nearly £300,000 as part of an ongoing effort to drive down the cost of the £10m refurbishment. But there's no suggestion a deliberate decision was made to lower fire safety levels.

Four rebels out of Corbyn's team

Jeremy Corbyn has sacked three of his shadow cabinet after they defied him to back a call for the UK to stay in the single market. Ruth Cadbury, Catherine West and Andy Slaughter all voted for an amendment to the Queen's Speech brought in by backbencher Chuka Umunna - even though staying in the single market is not Labour policy and Mr Corbyn had ordered his MPs to abstain. One other rebel - Daniel Zeichner - resigned from his frontbench role in advance of the vote.

Man tries to 'ram' mosque crowd

A man was arrested in Paris on Thursday after trying to drive his vehicle into a crowd outside a mosque. The incident took place in the suburb of Créteil and no-one was hurt - with the man apparently thwarted by barriers put up to protect the mosque. The suspect's motives are unclear but Le Parisien newspaper reported that he was of Armenian origin and had said he wanted to avenge Islamist-linked attacks in Paris.

Analysis: Why don't we know how many died in Grenfell Tower

By Rachel Schraer and Janette Ballard

We assume that in our hyper-connected world, we can always access the information we need and track down the people we want to find. But the tragedy at Grenfell Tower has thrown up a further horrible reality - two weeks on, the exact number of people who died is still unknown.

Read the full article

What the papers say

A few different Westminster stories are prominent across the front pages - with the Guardian leading on the government's decision to stop charging women from Northern Ireland for abortions, the Express splashing Labour's latest frontbench drama, and several papers reporting on Commons Speaker John Bercow's decision to relax the rules around male MPs' attire.

Daily digest

Venus Williams crash The tennis star has been involved in a car crash in Florida in which a 78-year-old man died.

Fire 'fraud' A man is charged with falsely claiming relatives died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Acid suspect Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with an acid attack in east London.

Today's lookahead

09:30 UK growth figures for the first quarter of 2017 will be published by the Office for National Statistics.

10:00 Main draw for the 2017 Wimbledon Championships - with defending champion Andy Murray to play on Monday

On this day

1905 Albert Einstein submits a paper outlining his theory of special relativity.

1936 The novel Gone with the Wind is published - the inspiration for the 1939 film starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable.

