Prince Charles and Camilla honour troops on Canada tour

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The couple paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Afghanistan Repatriation Memorial in Trenton

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have honoured Canadian soldiers who died while fighting in Afghanistan.

On the second day of their tour, Charles and Camilla laid a wreath at a memorial in Trenton, Ontario, alongside a handwritten note by the prince.

In total 158 people from Canada died in the conflict which started in 2001.

Charles and Camilla also met veterans and serving members of the armed forces.

The couple took part in a minute's silence at the memorial to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles and Camilla laid a wreath in the shape of the Prince of Wales' feathers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Before meeting military families on the base in Trenton

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption They met officers and soldiers from all ranks including veterans

At the Trenton Canadian Forces base, Camilla met personnel and their families from the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada. She is the unit's Colonel-in-Chief.

One of them was Adam de Bartok, a warrant officer who completed several tours of Afghanistan.

He said: "She asked my wife whether she sat at home and worried. I said 'it goes with the territory'.

"I think she understood, she's from a military family. She said 'that's why you're so wonderful' and she was proud to wear the [regiment's] brooch.

"It was a huge honour to actually meet her in person, we have her photograph everywhere."

Meanwhile, Charles saw a search and rescue operation by the soldiers.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A mock search and rescue operation was carried out for the prince's benefit

Image copyright Reuters Image caption He then spoke to members of the team who took part

The couple began their three-day trip visiting an Inuit settlement near the Arctic circle on Thursday.

They listened to traditional throat singing performed by local people and watched craft demonstrations involving silver jewellery.

Charles and Camilla both tried on a pair of snow goggles, to which the prince joked to his wife: "They match your sparkling personality."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On day one, Charles found humour in the silver creation

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The couple also enjoyed a community feast in Sylvia Grinnell Park