Thousands march on Parliament in anti-government protest

Thousands of people have gathered in central London to demonstrate against the UK government's economic policies.

The protest has been organised by a group called the People's Assembly Against Austerity.

Crowds met outside BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, where Labour's shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, addressed demonstrators.

The Not One Day More protest passed by Downing Street, before arriving at Parliament Square.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will speak at the demonstration later, along with shadow chancellor John McDonnell and union leaders Len McCluskey and Frances O'Grady.

One protester told BBC News that "anger" had motivated her to join the protest, saying: "What's going on isn't good enough under the Tory government.

"There have been cuts to every single service you can think of. It's just the pure negligence. How can you be cutting vital services?"

The organisers said on Facebook that they "invite everyone - from campaigns and community groups across the country, from the trade unions, from political parties and any individual - to come together in one massive show of strength and solidarity".

The statement added: "We're marching against a government committed to austerity, cuts and privatisation.

"We're marching for a decent health service, education system, housing, jobs and living standards for all."

Downing Street did not want to comment on the protest.