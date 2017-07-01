Princes William and Harry take control of Diana memory

Image copyright PA Image caption William and Harry were the focus of media attention at their mother's funeral in 1997

This is the start of a difficult few months for Prince William and Prince Harry as they remember their mother, who they say smothered them in love.

They were traumatised children when she died.

Harry has spoken of how he shouldn't have been made to walk behind Diana's coffin.

William has expressed his considerable regret that they weren't old enough to do more to protect her.

Twenty years on, together, they're taking control of how she will be remembered.

They've commissioned a statue. It's unveiling, in the future, will be public.

Today's service was to be very private, with no media present.

The princes, like their mother, have a complex relationship with the press.

They will never forgive the paparazzi who pursued their mother's car in Paris.

Also absent from the graveside was Prince Charles.

It's fortuitous he's in Canada and it's probably a relief for all concerned.