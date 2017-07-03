Baby Dove adverts criticised over breastfeeding stance

Image copyright PA

Skincare brand Baby Dove has been criticised by mums who say the company's new adverts support those who oppose breastfeeding in public.

One advert says "75% say breastfeeding in public is fine, 25% say put them away. What's your way?".

"Unmumsy mum" blogger Sarah Turner said supporting the "dangerous" view could put mums off breastfeeding in public.

The Advertising Standards Authority has received 110 complaints. The BBC has contacted Baby Dove.

"No woman should be made to feel ashamed for feeding their baby in public," Ms Turner wrote in an open letter to Dove.

"If you are standing with people who think breastfeeding in public is not okay, are you also with them if they ask a breastfeeding mum to cover up, or if they think she would be better off sat feeding in a restaurant toilet?"

'Seriously misguided'

Another Dove advert shows a crying baby accompanied by text that reads: "36% are for feeding him when he cries, 64% are passionately against it. What's your way?"

While the brand's website also reads: "So whether you're among the 66% who think that breastfeeding in public is fine, or the 34% who think otherwise, whatever choice you make, we are with you every step of the way."

Baby Milk Action, a non-profit organisation, called the campaign "seriously misguided".

In a Facebook post, it said: "Please do not be intimated by the Dove marketing campaign condoning those who object to breastfeeding in public.

"It is illegal to discriminate against anyone for how they feed their child in public."

Many have voiced their opinions on social media.

Bev Bevster wrote on Facebook: "I am disgusted that Dove supports the discrimination of breastfeeding mothers which convenes the equality act and promotes child cruelty that allows babies to cry?

"What has any of this got to do with do with body products?"

Rhiannon Kendrick wrote: "I have just seen your ludicrous, sensationalist and downright upsetting Baby Dove advert. Who wants to see a picture of a crying baby for goodness sake?"

In England and Wales, it is illegal for anyone to ask a breastfeeding woman to leave a public place, such as a cafe, shop or public transport.

Scottish law makes it an offence to deliberately prevent or stop a person from feeding milk to a child in their charge in a public place or licensed premise.

Northern Ireland ministers are considering legislation to protect mothers who breastfeed in public.

Last year, a study published in medical journal The Lancet found that the rates of breastfeeding in the UK were the lowest in the world.

The Advertising Standards Authority said that the "general nature" of the complaints it had received were that it was not clear where the statistics were from.

The complaints said that one encourages a parenting style that they feel is poor or neglectful and the other one perpetuates a negative perception of breastfeeding in public.

A spokesman said the complaints were being assessed and no decision had yet been made on whether advertising rules had been broken.