Grenfell fire: Chairman prepared to hold 'very broad' inquiry

Image copyright PA

The Grenfell Tower public inquiry chairman is prepared to be "very broad" when looking at the causes of the fire, a senior source has told the BBC.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick's inquiry will "go right back to the construction of the tower" in the 1970s to examine warnings that may have been missed.

He said previously it was unlikely the inquiry would look at wider social issues in Kensington and Chelsea.

The remit of the inquiry will be decided by the prime minister.

Theresa May will make a statement to the House of Commons before the parliamentary recess in three weeks' time.

At least 80 people are thought to have died in the fire at the Grenfell tower block in North Kensington, west London, on 14 June.

Police have warned that the final death toll will not be known until at least the end of the year and appealed for the public to come forward with any information about those who were inside the tower at the time of the fire.

As part of the inquiry, residents will be consulted, a series of meetings are being planned and a document setting out a series of questions is being prepared.

Sir Martin was said to be "open-minded" about the breadth of the inquiry - the source said "he's not just looking at the physics and chemistry" of the fire.

It is likely to consider in detail whether the nature of the building regulations have contributed to the fire - but it is unlikely the impact of the regulations elsewhere in the country will be part of the remit.

Residents have said they are concerned the inquiry will not go far enough and have threatened to pull out if their concerns are not met.

'Tenancy status'

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has said that no-one who was illegally sub-letting flats in Grenfell Tower will face prosecution.

In a statement, Mr Javid told MPs: "There may have been people living in flats that were illegally sublet who have no idea about the true status of their tenancy.

"Their families want to know if they perished in the fire. These are their sons, their daughters, their brothers, their sisters. They need closure and it's the least that they deserve.

"But that can't happen unless we have the information we need, so we are urging anyone with that information to come forward and to do so as quickly as they can."

Mr Javid said it was right that the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, Nick Paget-Brown, had resigned following criticism of the authority's handling of the tragedy.

The minister said there continued to be a 100% failure rate for combustibility tests on cladding from 181 other high-rise blocks so far.

Mr Javid told MPs that the testing process had been independently reviewed and found to be "sound" and that the findings of the review had been published.