Grenfell fire: Cladding faces large-scale fire tests

Image copyright Reuters

Cladding samples that have failed safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire will be subjected to further "large-scale" testing.

Experts will fix a complete cladding system to a 30ft-high (9m) demonstration wall and subject it to "a severe fire", the government said.

It comes after 190 samples out of 191 failed initial combustibility tests.

Local Government Association chairman Lord Porter welcomed the "much-needed changes" to the process.

Urgent tests were ordered on cladding from about 600 towers blocks in England after the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed at least 80 people, on 14 June.

However, questions have since been asked about the nature of the process after all but one test resulted in a failure.

The independent expert panel on safety has now said further testing will be carried out "as the next step".

So far, tests have covered only the plastic "core" on panels similar to those used on Grenfell Tower.

The new process will subject a demonstration wall to a "severe fire in a flat breaking out of a window" and aim to establish whether it will then spread up the outside wall.

It will also assess how different types of aluminium composite material (ACM) panels behave with different types of insulation in a fire, the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) said.

ACM in the cladding is thought to have been a factor in the rapid spread of the fire at Grenfell Tower, in west London.

Image copyright EPA

The results will help landlords decide on further actions they may need to take to ensure buildings are safe, the DCLG added.

The Local Government Association - which had called for the tests to be changed - said the new testing "needs to be undertaken urgently".

"We have been clear all along that entire cladding panels and the insulation behind them need to be fire tested together as a system, rather than just the core of the panels on their own," Lord Porter added.

On Wednesday, it was announced that foreign nationals directly affected by the tower fire are to be allowed to stay in the UK for 12 months, regardless of their immigration status.

The Home Office said it would not conduct immigration checks on survivors and those coming forward with information.

A statement from the Met Police said 250 specialist investigators were working on the inquiry and the last visible human remains were removed from Grenfell Tower on Monday.

Met Police Commander Stuart Cundy said there had been a total of 87 "recoveries" but, due to the "catastrophic damage" inside, that did not mean 87 people.

Meanwhile, ministers have ordered a taskforce to help run Kensington and Chelsea Council, which has faced heavy criticism for its handling of disaster.