News Daily: May 'undimmed' and London market fire

Image copyright EPA

She's lost her parliamentary majority, but Theresa May will say her commitment to changing the country is "undimmed" as she gives her first major speech since the general election. The prime minister will also urge other parties to work with her to tackle "unfairness".

A year after taking office following David Cameron's resignation, Mrs May will acknowledge the "reality" of her position in Parliament, where she has reached an agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party to get legislation through. But this, she'll insist, will not prevent her taking "the bold action necessary to secure a better future".

The speech "is a pitch for cross-party consensus", says BBC political correspondent Chris Mason, but also an "explicit acknowledgement of her fragility". Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he hopes for another election in September.

Fire hits north London market

A "significant" fire has hit Camden Lock Market, a popular tourist destination in north London. Seventy firefighters were sent to the scene, with the ambulance service saying it has not had to treat any patients. "The fire was moving very fast," said one eyewitness. "People were watching, but we were scared the building could explode at any time since there are restaurants with kitchens nearby."

Donald Trump Jr 'met Russia lawyer for Clinton information'

US media are reporting that President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, agreed to meet a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer last year after being promised damaging information about his father's election opponent, Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump Jr has said he met Natalia Veselnitskaya but that "no meaningful information" on Mrs Clinton was shared. The FBI and Congress are both investigating alleged Russian meddling in the US election, but the inquiries have yet to show evidence of collusion.

Charlie Gard: Case in High Court

Fresh evidence in the case of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard will be heard later by the High Court. Great Ormond Street Hospital has referred the case back to court after researchers at two international healthcare facilities said they had information about "proposed experimental treatment". Charlie's parents have made several unsuccessful challenges against a decision to end the 11-month-old's life support. But the hospital says treatments being proposed are not a cure. "There is nothing to lose," said Charlie's mother, Connie Yates. "He deserves a chance."

Analysis: Stopping India's vigilante killings

By Soutik Biswas, India correspondent

When a prominent journalist said India was becoming a "lynchocracy", critics immediately took to social media to say that India had a long history of mob and religious violence and liberals were exaggerating the import of the recent murders.

Read the full article

What the papers say

With Theresa May due to give her first major speech since the election, newspapers react to her call for more cross-party consensus. The Daily Telegraph calls it a "cry for help" to Labour in getting Brexit through Parliament and pushing through other laws, while the Guardian says she is appealing to the opposition for policy ideas. Meanwhile, the Charlie Gard case dominates several front pages, with the Daily Mail calling the High Court hearing later a "day of destiny".

