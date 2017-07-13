News Daily: Brexit Repeal Bill and Trump's 'fantastic' mood

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Brexit Repeal Bill to be unveiled

The government's going to publish the Repeal Bill, aimed at ending the supremacy of European Union law in the UK. It would ensure the UK keeps EU laws in place, so that the same rules apply after Brexit, but that they are overseen by UK courts.

The legislation could face a difficult journey through Parliament, with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron warning: "This will be hell." Brexit Secretary David Davis is calling on parties to work together to make sure the bill is passed, but Labour has said it will vote against it unless there are significant changes to the details previously set out by ministers.

Grenfell survivor treated for cyanide poisoning

The BBC's Newsnight has learned that at least one survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire was diagnosed with cyanide poisoning. Twelve-year-old Luana Gomes was treated for the effects of the highly toxic gas, which may have been released by burning of insulation or plastics. Her sister and mother were also treated for risk of cyanide poisoning.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Donald Trump: White House mood fantastic

He's not had the best of times, with scrutiny of his election campaign's alleged links with Russia refusing to go away, but Donald Trump insists the mood in the White House is "fantastic" and things are "functioning beautifully". Speaking to Reuters, the US president also defended his son, Donald Jr, who it has emerged met a Russian lawyer during the election campaign. In another interview, with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Mr Trump said he got on "very well" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Konta takes on Williams at Wimbledon

Andy Murray's out, so the the pressure on Johanna Konta to become the first British winner of the Wimbledon women's singles since Virginia Wade in 1977 is only going to increase. She faces a tough semi-final opponent, to say the least, in five-times winner Venus Williams. But Konta's always been a determined figure, as BBC Sport's chief sports writer Tom Fordyce finds out.

Analysis: Are tuition fees really heading for the scrap heap?

By Sean Coughlan, education correspondent

With a minority government hanging by a parliamentary thread, any cross-party push on reforming fees would cause ministers deep problems. And it wouldn't take many backbenchers to apply enough pressure for a re-think.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Guardian leads on Labour's threat to vote against the government's Repeal Bill unless it gets the changes it wants. Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that the UK's financial watchdog is poised to intervene in the pensions market if it believes savers are paying too much or making unsuitable investments. And the Sun urges people to support Johanna Konta, employing the headline: "Give us hope, Johanna."

Daily digest

Student numbers Applications for UK universities fall by 4%

'Modern world' Wills could be written via text or emails, Law Commission for England and Wales says

One year on Theresa May's time as PM, in 10 charts

Big move Blue whale takes over from Dippy the diplodocus at Natural History Museum

If you watch one thing today

Is this the world's friendliest island?

If you listen to one thing today

Are we running out of sand?

If you read one thing today

Grenfell: Estate planner's shock over 'horrific' destruction

Today's lookahead

Today US President Donald Trump is in Paris for meetings with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

17:00 The world premiere of Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles, takes place at London's Leicester Square Odeon cinema.

On this day

1985 The Live Aid concert for the starving in Africa is broadcast to 160 countries. It raises £40m in total.

From elsewhere

The tobacco industry's dirty war for the African market (Guardian)

A road trip to the end of the world (The Atlantic)

The endless debate over Amelia Earhart (Washington Post)

Why I can't embrace the man-hug (Spectator)